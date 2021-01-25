Singapore leaps up the rankings in Bloomberg's global innovation index

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Singapore leaped three spots to reclaim its No. 3 rank in the 2020 Bloomberg Innovation Index, while economies across Asia-Pacific showed a mixed picture of progress.

After a six-year streak at the top, South Korea was unseated from its best-in-world spot by Germany - but only just. Japan and New Zealand were among those losing ground in innovation against global peers, while Vietnam showed a big gain.

Singapore's rise against global peers was underpinned by its No. 2 placing in manufacturing value-add, stronger showings in productivity and patent activity, and world-beating ranking in tertiary efficiency.

For the latter category, Bloomberg's rankings take into account factors such as graduation rates of first-degree earners and the share of the labour force that is made up of new science and engineering graduates.

The Republic's high standing in the index speaks to its long-term focus on adapting to an ageing population, as well as a tighter labour market that has allowed for productivity gains, said Mr David Mann, chief economist for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

"You can't just try for a little while," he said of policymakers struggling to innovate their economies. And for Singapore, "we see more in the pipeline with even more use of automation in multiple industries. There's a lot that's on the way in that regard - and being willing to experiment" in industries including finance, he said.

The annual Bloomberg Innovation Index, in its eighth year, analyses dozens of criteria using seven metrics, including research and development spending, manufacturing capability and concentration of high-tech public companies. The index was released just before the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where innovation will be a key theme of meetings from Jan 21 to Jan 24.

Regionally, the top 20 is similar to last year's results. Five Asia-Pacific economies are represented, lagging 13 for Europe. The United States and Israel make up the balance.

The world's biggest economies had opposite fortunes, with the US dropping one level to No. 9 and China improving by one spot to No. 15. The US was ranked No. 1 when the innovation index debuted in 2013.

The news was not great for advanced economies in the Asia-Pacific either, with Japan dropping three spots and Australia falling one. New Zealand's five-spot decline was the biggest slide of any economy ranked in this year's innovation index, mainly due to a drop in productivity and value-added manufacturing.

Malaysia and Hong Kong each fell one spot, to No. 27 and No. 39. Thailand held its position at No. 40, as India did at No. 54.

On the other end of the spectrum, Vietnam tied Singapore for the most-improved title in the region, climbing three spots to No. 57 after it first qualified for a ranking last year.

The South-east Asian frontier market was hailed an "e-commerce leader" for trimming regulations and improving cross-border trade in a Jan 17 blog post by Tan Sri Datuk Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, executive director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Secretariat, ahead of the index release.

"What also works are reforms that focus on education, skills, infrastructure and social security, and address barriers that prevent women, small businesses, and traditionally marginalised groups from fully participating in the digital economy," she wrote.

The 2020 ranking process began with more than 200 economies. Each was scored on a 0-100 scale based on seven equally weighted categories. Nations that did not report data for at least six categories were eliminated, trimming the total list to 105. Bloomberg publishes the top 60 economies.