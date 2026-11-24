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Singapore hikes 2026 GDP growth forecast to around 6%, sees 2.5% to 4.5% growth in 2027

The GDP growth forecast was raised from the 4.5% to 5.5% range projected in August by the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry on Nov 21.

SINGAPORE - Singapore raised its 2026 growth forecast on the back of higher AI-related production and exports, but expects the pace of performance to ease in 2027.

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast was raised to around 6% from the 4.5% to 5.5% range projected in August, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Nov 24.

In its first forecast for 2027, METI said the economy is likely to grow by a slower 2.5% to 4.5%, as the pace of investment in AI eases and most of Singapore’s key trading partners lost momentum.

METI’s 2026 growth upgrade comes despite the economy growing at a slower pace of 6.1% year on year in the third quarter, down from the revised 6.4% expansion in the previous quarter. This took the growth for the first three quarters of 2026 to 6.2%.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy expanded by 1.5%, moderating from the 1.8% growth in the second quarter.

The upward revision to Singapore’s 2026 growth forecast comes despite a slowdown in the Republic’s factory output, which rose by 3.4% year on year in September, down from the 15.4% expansion recorded in August, according to data released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Oct 26.

The figure was well below the 7.1% forecast by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

But Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged 79.8% from a year ago in October, from 68.3% in September, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Nov 17.

The third-quarter GDP breakdown showed that the manufacturing sector expanded by 8.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, moderating from the 13.2% growth in the previous quarter.

Growth during the quarter was driven by output expansions in the electronics, precision engineering, transport engineering and general manufacturing clusters, which outweighed output declines in the chemicals and biomedical manufacturing clusters.

In particular, robust global AI-related demand continued to support growth in the electronics and precision engineering clusters.

Meanwhile, the wholesale trade sector expanded by 14.5% year-on-year, accelerating from the 9.8% growth in the preceding quarter.

Growth of the sector was led by the machinery, equipment & supplies segment, which saw robust expansions in the wholesale volumes of telecommunications & computers and electronic components, bolstered in large part by strong global demand for AI-related electronics.

Wholesale volumes in the fuels and chemicals segment and the “others” segment, which comprises metals, timber and construction materials, household equipment and furniture, as well as food, beverages and tobacco, among others, declined during the quarter.

Wholesale volumes in the fuels and chemicals segment were affected by oil supply disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

METI said the August GDP upgrade was based on the fact that the economic impact of the Middle East conflict had been less severe than initially projected, while the global AI investment boom was expected to provide significant tailwinds to growth.

Since then, AI-related production and exports, driven by a stronger-than-expected buildout of data centres, have continued to accelerate. The momentum is expected to continue for the rest of the year.