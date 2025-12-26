Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pharmaceutical output soared 124.3 per cent in November, after October's 122.9 per cent surge.

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s factory output in November saw a third straight month of solid growth, though at a slower pace, thanks to a surge in pharmaceutical production.

Total manufacturing output rose 14.3 per cent year on year, easing from October’s revised growth of 28.9 per cent, according to data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) released on Dec 26.

This was also just under the 15 per cent rise forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Excluding volatile biomedical manufacturing, manufacturing output increased 4.6 per cent.

Biomedical output jumped 79.3 per cent in November, after an 89.8 per cent increase in October. Growth was driven by pharmaceutical output, which soared 124.3 per cent after October’s 122.9 per cent surge.

The medical technology segment saw output increase 11.3 per cent, supported by sustained demand for medical devices.

The key electronics cluster, which accounts for more than a third of Singapore’s manufacturing output, saw production rise 8.9 per cent.

It was led by growth in infocomms and consumer electronics output, which expanded 87.7 per cent, thanks to higher production of server and server-related products.

The other electronic modules and components segment grew 16.3 per cent while the semiconductors segment rose 4.9 per cent. On the other hand, the computer peripherals and data storage segment fell 25.5 per cent.

Output for the precision engineering sector increased 2.4 per cent, with the precision modules and components segment growing 12.7 per cent on the back of higher output of electronic connectors, as well as electric power cables and wires.

In contrast, the machinery and systems segment declined 1.2 per cent due to lower production of front-end semiconductor equipment.

Production in the transport engineering industry rose 24.2 per cent, with the aerospace segment expanding 33.8 per cent due to higher production of aircraft parts and sustained maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) jobs from commercial airlines.

Higher activity levels in shipyards also contributed an increase of 21.7 per cent in the marine and offshore engineering segment. Conversely, the land segment declined 26 per cent.

The chemicals sector expanded 2.2 per cent. Compared to a year ago when plant maintenance shutdowns occurred, the specialties segment grew 31.6 per cent. The other chemicals segment also saw production increase 9.2 per cent with higher output of fragrances.

These gains were partially offset by declines in the petroleum and petrochemicals segments, which fell 5.9 per cent and 13.2 per cent respectively due to plant maintenance shutdowns.

The general manufacturing sector continued to contract, with production declining 4.8 per cent.

The miscellaneous industries declined 10.2 per cent due to lower production of paper and paperboard containers and structural metal products industries. Output in the printing segment also fell 12 per cent.

Meanwhile, the food, beverages and tobacco segment recorded marginal growth of 0.1 per cent.