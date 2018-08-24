Singapore factory output growth slows again in July, with 6% increase meeting forecasts

SINGAPORE - Growth in Singapore's manufacturing sector continued to ease last month (July), with output rising 6 per cent year on year, lower than June's revised figure of an 8.0 per cent expansion.

The figure follows the stronger showing in factory output earlier this year, and is in line with economists' expectations of slower performance in the second half. Still, growth was broad-based will all but one cluster seeing expansion.

Manufacturing performance was supported by the volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster in July, which saw its output rise 10.1 per cent year on year, down from 13.1 per cent the previous month, according to figures released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Friday (Aug 24).

The biomedical cluster's strong growth was fuelled by the 14.1 per cent expansion in pharmaceuticals, even as the medical technology segment shrank again, by 1.2 per cent.

Excluding the biomedical sector, factories here clocked 5.1 per cent growth.

Electronics, which makes up a third of Singapore's manufacturing output, grew 5.4 per cent. This was a slowing down from the 7.9 per cent growth in June. Performance was led by the production of other electronic modules and components, which saw 12.3 per cent growth last month. Semiconductors, as well as the infocomms and consumer electronics segments recorded growth, but the data storage and computer peripherals segments contracted 1.1 per cent and 13.7 per cent respectively.

In the transport cluster, output rose 9.6 per cent year-on-year in July, propped up by the aerospace segment's 23.5 per cent growth. This was due to a higher volume of engine repair and maintenance work from commercial airlines, the EDB said.

Separately, the marine and offshore engineering segment rose 1.4 per cent. The land transport segment contracted 9.8 per cent.

In the chemicals cluster, output grew 7.4 per cent, helped by increments in the other chemicals, petrochemicals and specialities segments.

Output for precision engineering increased 3.4 per cent, with its machinery and systems segment expanding by 5.8 per cent and precision modules and components segment shrinking 0.9 per cent.

General manufacturing was the only cluster to see a fall in output, contracting 0.6 per cent year-on-year in July.

While the food, beverages and tobacco segment rose 2.3 per cent with higher production of infant milk products, output of the miscellaneous industries and printing segments dipped 1.6 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.