Singapore's exports grew by 5 per cent in August, compared with a year ago. This was slower than the 11 per cent surge seen in July.

Electronic exports dipped 1.5 per cent last month. The decline was less steep than the 5.8 per cent decrease seen in the previous month.

However, analysts have expressed concern over the outlook for exports for the rest of the year, given the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China.

