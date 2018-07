Singapore's export performance managed to stay in positive territory last month, but it was a close run due to falling global demand for electronics.

Overall shipments grew just 1.1 per cent in June over the same month last year, a striking decline from the bumper 15.5 per cent expansion recorded in May.

Non-electronic exports bolstered the numbers by recording year-on-year growth of 4.6 per cent, but again that looked anaemic compared with May's stellar 26.2 per cent expansion.

