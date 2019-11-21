Singapore exports forecast cut again to -10% to -9.5% for 2019; may see growth next year

SINGAPORE - Singapore's external trade data remained weak in the third quarter, with non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) contracting for a fourth consecutive quarter in the period of July to September this year.

Amid the gloomy data, Enterprise Singapore slashed its 2019 Nodx forecast to between -10 per cent and -9.5 per cent on Thursday (Nov 21), a further cut from the lower -9 per cent to -8 per cent range previously. Its 2020 projection for Nodx is 0-2 per cent.

Enterprise Singapore noted that while the International Monetary Fund expects global growth to pick up modestly to 3.4 per cent in 2020, "downside risks such as trade tensions, no-deal Brexit withdrawal and deterioration in financial market sentiments could impact economic growth".

"Overall, lower oil prices amid weak global demand is also expected to further weigh on our oil trade in nominal terms and in turn total trade in 2019 and 2020," said the agency.

While the growth outlook ahead remains clouded as well, with stabilisation rather than a sharp pick-up expected in most Asean markets, the fall in Nodx eased from a double-digit drop in the third quarter and analysts believe that the electronics downcycle is now past its worst.

Nodx fell 9.6 per cent from a year ago in the third quarter, up from a revised 14.7 per cent drop in the quarter before.

The figure was dragged by a contraction in electronic shipments, by 25 per cent, following a 27 per cent fall in the second quarter. Integrated circuits, personal computers and disk media products contributed the most to the decrease this time.

Shipments of non-electronic products fell 3.9 per cent over the year in the third quarter, after a 10.6 per cent decrease in the second quarter. The largest contributors pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and primary chemicals.

Nodx to all top markets, except China, declined in the third quarter, with the biggest contributors being Japan, Hong Kong and Malaysia.