Singapore economy to grow at faster pace than usual

After sputtering for a few months, the Singapore economy is set to grow at faster than its usual pace, with economic output already returning to its pre-pandemic level in the third quarter.

While the resurgence of Covid-19 remains a lingering threat, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also expects rising inflation to pose challenges for Singapore's trade-driven economy.

But if all goes well, the growth momentum could be supported by waning infection rates that allow more countries, including Singapore, to gradually lift pandemic-related curbs on economic activity.

In its macroeconomic review released yesterday, MAS kept its 2021 forecast for Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6 per cent to 7 per cent, and said expansion next year should be slower but still "above-trend".

With regard to "above-trend" growth, economists estimate that the Singapore economy has expanded at an average of 2 per cent to 3 per cent in the last several years before the pandemic. Most of them have pencilled GDP growth of 3 per cent to 5 per cent for next year.

The central bank acknowledged that the economy had grown in "fits and starts" amid waves of infection and curbs on movement.

"Disruptions to activity in certain sectors contributed to a flatlining of the overall GDP profile in the second and third quarters," it said.

Singapore's GDP contracted in the April-June period by 1.4 per cent from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis before expanding by 0.8 per cent in the July-September period. On an annual basis, GDP expanded by 15.2 per cent in the second quarter before moderating to 6.5 per cent in the third quarter.

MAS said economic output returned to its pre-pandemic level in the third quarter despite the significant disparities in performance across industries.

While trade-related and modern services clusters surpassed their pre-pandemic levels by around 10 per cent and 5 per cent respectively in the third quarter, the domestic-oriented cluster remained some 10 per cent below its pre-crisis level.

The travel-related cluster continues to lag behind, with output at only half its pre-Covid-19 level.

The MAS expects the labour market recovery to continue, with resident unemployment rate dropping in July and wage growth picking up in the second quarter.

Singapore's resident joblessness rate eased to 3.6 per cent in August, from 3.7 per cent in July. "As labour market slack dissipates over 2022, resident wage growth is likely to firm," the MAS said.

However, inflation may keep rising into next year amid rising wages and supply chain bottlenecks. "Costs of freight, consumer durables, energy and food commodities have risen, and could remain elevated in the near term as global supply and demand mismatches linger," it said.

MAS expects supply bottlenecks to ease next year as mobility restrictions are relaxed.

For Singapore, strengthening demand abroad and recovering private expenditures at home could increase imported and domestic costs pressures, said the central bank. Businesses may pass on some rising costs to consumers, it added.

MAS therefore slightly raised the slope of the trade-weighted Singapore dollar policy band this month.

"This measured adjustment to the policy stance will complement fiscal policy and help ensure medium term price stability, while recognising the risks to the recovery," it said.

MAS projected global overall inflation at 2.6 per cent this year, and 2.4 per cent next year, compared with an average of 2.2 per cent from 2010 to 2019.

The inflation outlook for Singapore remains unchanged and is forecast to come in around 2 per cent this year and average 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent next year.