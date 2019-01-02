Singapore economy slows to 2.2% growth in Q4: Flash data

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy grew by 2.2 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2018, below economists' forecasts, flash estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Wednesday (Jan 2) showed.

While only slightly under the 2.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter, economists had expected fourth quarter growth to come in at 2.5 per cent year on year, according to a Bloomberg consensus forecast.

Overall, the economy grew by 3.3 per cent in the whole of 2018, down from 2017's 3.6 per cent, as earlier announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On a quarter on quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the economy expanded at a slower pace of 1.6 per cent compared with the 3.5 per cent growth in the third quarter.

Manufacturing expanded by 5.5 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 3.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

This growth was largely driven by output expansions in the biomedical manufacturing and electronics clusters, although the precision engineering cluster shrank.

The construction sector contracted by 2.2 per cent year on year, extending the 2.5 per cent decline in the previous quarter. The contraction was primarily due to weakness in public sector construction activities.

The services producing industries also saw moderate growth, expanding by 1.9 per cent year on year compared with the 2.6 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

MTI will release the final growth figures for the fourth quarter and the whole of 2018, including performance by sectors, sources of growth, inflation, employment and productivity, in February.