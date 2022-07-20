Singapore economy in 2023: 3 Scenarios

Economic growth in Singapore is expected to moderate further next year, in tandem with the slowdown in its major trading partners, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday. As of now, neither a recession nor a stagflation is expected here next year. But there are considerable downside risks in the global economy that bear close watching to assess Singapore's growth prospects. Here are three scenarios for the Singapore economy in 2023, according to the MAS.

THE GOOD

A good scenario would be what policymakers and analysts call a "soft landing", where growth slows down enough to reduce inflation but the economy avoids a recession.

Given how high inflation has climbed and the degree of monetary policy tightening that may be necessary to bring it down, the path to achieve this scenario is quite narrow.

A more likely variant of a good scenario is a mild, short-lived technical recession that tames inflation and sets the stage for a sustained recovery.

THE BAD

A bad scenario is a deeper recession in some of the major economies even as inflation is brought down. That is commonly termed a "hard landing".

Such a scenario could occur if monetary policy tightening, such as higher interest rates, triggers sharp dislocations in financial markets, causing asset prices to move wildly.

A recession in a major economy such as the US or the European Union would have ripple effects worldwide and hit Singapore's export-driven economy as well.

THE UGLY

An ugly scenario would be one where growth stagnates while inflation remains high. Such an economic condition is called "stagflation".

This could happen if fresh supply shocks or disruptions further boost inflation while monetary policy tightening sharply reduces economic activity.

Stagflations are rare but when they occur, they present difficult policy dilemmas for governments and central banks.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 20, 2022, with the headline Singapore economy in 2023: 3 Scenarios.

