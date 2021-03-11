Singapore economy could grow 5.8% in 2021: MAS survey

Singapore's economy will grow by 5.8 per cent this year, more robustly than the 5.5 per cent expansion predicted earlier, a survey of professional forecasters has found.

The estimates by 24 economists and analysts, in the quarterly survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), pegged growth at between 5 per cent and 6.9 per cent. That was wider than the 5 per cent to 5.9 per cent range the survey had projected in December.

HL Bank senior strategist Jeff Ng said the upgrades reflect the improving levels of economic activity that have been discernible since the last quarter of last year.

"Going forward, we see upside risks. However, the numbers are likely inflated by base effects," said Mr Ng, who expects 6.3 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year.

Last month, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) left unchanged its forecast for Singapore's GDP to grow between 4 per cent and 6 per cent. This would make it the fastest growth since 2011, when the economy grew by 6.3 per cent.

However, it comes off a particularly low base as MTI estimates the economy shrank 5.4 per cent last year in its worst recession driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Respondents to the MAS survey also projected GDP to grow by 3.8 per cent next year.

For this year, construction was seen as the sector that will expand the most, followed by accommodation and food services.

Seventy-five per cent of the respondents also projected the Private Residential Property Price Index to be higher this year.

Mr Prakash Sakpal, senior economist at ING Group, said the optimism over property prices stands out in the survey, especially after the recent talk about more cooling measures.

He said any further tightening measures for the property market would be premature.

"It may well be destabilising for the overall economic recovery, which is still not guaranteed given the still roaring pandemic globally," Mr Sakpal said.

Manufacturing was projected to grow by 4.7 per cent, more than the previous median estimate of 4.5 per cent.

Growth in private consumption was estimated at 7.9 per cent, less than the earlier forecast of 8.5 per cent, but non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) growth was raised to 6.9 per cent from 4 per cent.

The upside cited most frequently for the growth outlook was a containment of the Covid-19 outbreak - mainly due to an acceleration in the pace of inoculation globally.

On the flip side, a further deterioration in the Covid-19 situation, due to new outbreaks or delays in vaccine deployment, topped the list of downside risks to Singapore's growth outlook. Mr Barnabas Gan, analyst at UOB Group, said: "Uncertainties surrounding Covid-19 and its impact on global growth continue to stay elevated to date."

About half of the MAS survey respondents were also concerned about geopolitical risks stemming from United States-China tensions.

Mr Irvin Seah, a DBS Bank senior economist, said while the overall growth trajectory is heading up, expectation for manufacturing and Nodx appears to be a bit too bullish.

Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index for all items, was forecast at 0.9 per cent this year, while MAS core inflation - that excludes volatile components of accommodation and private transport - was expected to come in at 0.7 per cent.

For the labour market, the respondents expect Singapore's unemployment rate to reach 2.9 per cent at the year end, down from 3 per cent in the previous survey.

Ms Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank, said the inflation risk has tilted to the upside, partly due to the rebound in crude oil prices and the low base last year when Singapore saw mild disinflation.

"But this should be interpreted as reflation due to the normalisation of economic activities compared with the low base during the circuit breaker period, and as businesses began to feel more confident about passing on costs to their end-consumers."