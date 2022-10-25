Singapore core inflation hits 5.3% in September, close to 14-year high

September’s figures were in line with estimates by analysts in a Bloomberg poll. They were buoyed by food inflation, which came in at 6.9 per cent year on year, compared with 6.4 per cent in August, as the prices of both food services and non-cooked food rose at a faster pace.

Services inflation also gained steam to hit 4 per cent in September, up from 3.8 per cent in August, due to larger increases in the cost of point-to-point transport services and holiday expenses. Meanwhile, there was a smaller decline in telecommunication services fees.

When it came to retail and other goods, inflation edged up from 2.9 per cent in August to 3.1 per cent in September. This was because of a faster pace of increase in the prices of telecommunication equipment, medicines, health products and other personal care products.

Electricity and gas inflation was unchanged at 23.9 per cent compared with August.

Accommodation costs rose by 4.9 per cent in September, up from August’s 4.7 per cent, due to a faster pace of increase in housing rents. However, private transport inflation moderated from 24.1 per cent in August to 22.3 per cent in September due to a slower pace of increase in car and petrol prices.

MAS and MTI said that globally, demand conditions in major economies have softened while supply chain frictions have continued to ease.

“Prices of energy and food commodities have come off their peaks from earlier in the year, but remain high given ongoing supply constraints. In addition, labour markets in major advanced economies are still tight, keeping wage pressures strong.

“Accordingly, across a range of goods and services, Singapore’s imported inflation is expected to remain significant for some time,” they said.