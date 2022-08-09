Singapore consumers cautious amid inflation, companies wary of higher costs: Amex study

Singapore's retail sales may have expanded at a double-digit pace in the past few months after pandemic curbs were relaxed, but consumers are now watching their spending because of inflation.

This finding is highlighted in a study - commissioned by credit card firm American Express (Amex) - which also notes that businesses are worried over whether they can keep up with rising costs.

The study reveals that while 57 per cent of 510 Singapore consumers polled expect to resume or exceed pre-pandemic spending levels, 65 per cent are also mulling over a more conservative spending approach due to higher prices and economic uncertainty.

In fact, should prices continue to rise, 45 per cent note that they will consider spending cuts across all categories, according to the study - Shop Small Research for Singapore - undertaken by Kantar, a data, insights and consulting firm.

Still, the survey findings released on Aug 1 show that retailers are comparatively more optimistic, with 73 per cent expecting annual revenue to recover to or exceed pre-pandemic levels.

The latest retail sales data for June from the Department of Statistics indicates that takings at the till rose for a fourth straight month, expanding at a double-digit pace for the third straight month.

But on a sequential basis, sales declined 1.4 per cent month on month, seasonally adjusted. Mr Barnabas Gan, senior economist at RHB Bank in Singapore, said the contraction suggests that some dissipation of consumer demand has started in tandem with inflationary concerns.

Overall inflation, or the headline consumer price index, for June scaled its highest peak since September 2008, hitting 6.7 per cent year on year. Core inflation - which excludes costs of private transport and accommodation - went up to 4.4 per cent.

Both the measures topped forecasts for this year by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It has pushed up its projections for the year and expects headline inflation to come in at between 5 per cent and 6 per cent, and core inflation at between 3 per cent and 4 per cent.

Mr Elroy Lim, general manager and vice-president of merchant services for Amex Singapore, said that as pandemic restrictions eased and travel resumed in the first half of this year, most businesses turned optimistic.

"However, our survey shows that while consumers have resumed pre-pandemic social activity, they are approaching spending conservatively."

The study shows that 49 per cent of businesses - 304 decision-makers were polled - cannot survive beyond six months, if costs continue to climb or if sales do not recover to expected levels by the end of this year.

Rising costs have overtaken Covid-19 as the top business challenge this year. Costs of logistics, raw materials and labour are now the top concerns for retailers and small businesses, the study notes.

Mr Gan said some pent-up consumer demand seen at the start of the year may have run its course - reflected in retail sales growing by double digits in four of the last six months - while higher inflation has also surfaced.

"Year-to-date retail sales have grown 10.4 per cent from a year ago, and we expect (retail sales) to increase 15.4 per cent in the third quarter, partly due to the low base levels in the same period last year," he added.

However, sales may decelerate to 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, as the low-base effect dissipates and consumers scale down discretionary expenditure as inflation pressures bite, he said.

Mr Gan expects Singapore's retail sales to grow by 10 per cent this year, less than the 11.1 per cent last year.

Amex noted that the recovery in retail is also expected to be uneven. While consumers intend to spend more in areas such as dining out and travel, the vast majority are unlikely to spend at pre-pandemic levels.

Only 29 per cent of consumers expect to resume or exceed pre-pandemic spending levels for travel and staycations, and 39 per cent for dining out, it said.