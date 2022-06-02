Singapore benefiting from 'flight to safety' in uncertain times: EDB

Singapore is benefiting from a "flight to safety" in uncertain times and a "regionalisation" of supply chains, according to the Economic Development Board (EDB).

Companies that have been battered by the pandemic and are now facing regulatory uncertainty elsewhere as well as surging inflation are attracted to Singapore's pro-business environment and predictable policies, EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin told Bloomberg Television's Haslinda Amin.

"Generally, in times of uncertainty and volatility, there will be a flight to safety," Mr Beh said in an interview which aired yesterday. "And this time around, we are seeing that as well."

EDB spearheads Singapore's efforts in attracting investment and talent, serving as a lead negotiator with wealthy investors and multinational companies eyeing the city-state.

Singapore hauled in $11.8 billion in investment commitments last year, led by semiconductor manufacturers and biotechnology companies, after an "exceptional" $17.2 billion in 2020.

Mr Beh highlighted how Chinese tech firms are now among businesses relocating to Singapore as Beijing reins in the sector's influence.

"We have some of these companies then deciding that they have to pursue growth elsewhere and South-east Asia today is a very attractive market for Chinese tech companies," Mr Beh said.

The pandemic also helped reveal the "concentration risk" of supply chains that many companies face.

That is triggering a "regionalisation" of supply chains that is "absolutely" benefiting Singapore and South-east Asia, which have "a very sizeable and very competitive manufacturing industry".

Other highlights from the interview include: