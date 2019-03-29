Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in February from January: MAS data

SINGAPORE - Bank lending in Singapore increased by 0.2 per cent from a month ago, reversing from a slight contraction in January, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Friday (March 29).

Loans through domestic banking units - which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending - stood at $672 billion in February, compared with $671 billion a month ago.

From a year ago, total lending rose 3.3 per cent in February. This was a shade stronger than the 3.2 per cent year-on-year gain posted in January.