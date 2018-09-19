Singapore and France stepping up alliance in tech area

Greater collaboration between Singapore and French companies in the tech area is in the works - an initiative that could lead to firms expanding into new markets in Europe and Asia.

Enterprise Singapore and French enterprise agency Bpifrance are calling for proposals on joint innovation projects in areas such as advanced manufacturing, clean technology and medical technology.

The agencies will provide funding support for projects from selected consortiums, which must have at least one company from each of the two nations.

Enterprise Singapore said the initiative is in line with the Singapore-France Year of Innovation to accelerate partnerships in innovation and entrepreneurship.

The call for proposals follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the agencies in July during Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing's visit to France.

Singapore and France already have partnerships in areas such as advanced manufacturing, aerospace, ageing and biotechnology, fintech, health and smart cities.

French start-ups, including Kpler, Metron Lab and Finalca, have their regional headquarters here. Similarly, Singapore start-up H3 Dynamics set up its European headquarters in France.

Both countries are now placing a greater focus on innovation and are keen to foster tie-ups between their start-up ecosystems, said Enterprise Singapore.