Factory output rises 14.6% in November

Singapore's factory output continued its expansion last month with sustained growth in all production segments.

Manufacturing output rose 14.6 per cent last month from a year ago, after a revised 17 per cent growth in October, data from the Economic Development Board showed.

Analysts noted that the outlook for the sector remains favourable for next year though some weakening may be seen given that the demand for semiconductors is slowing.

A broader recovery in services and construction will also drive economic growth next year, they added.

