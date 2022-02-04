SICCI calls for fiscal support for businesses to continue

The Government may need to keep pumping cash into the economy for at least a few more months to help sustain businesses and jobs vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) said.

"Despite efforts in Singapore to cope with the virus in an endemic situation, SICCI is of the opinion that the end of the tunnel is still some way off," it said in its Budget 2022 submission to the Ministry of Finance yesterday.

It said most businesses have had a challenging time since March 2020, particularly those in the retail and food and beverage (F&B) industries, which have been hit hard given their dependence on travel and tourism.

"Hence, we would like to urge the ministry not to be too hasty in discontinuing many of the help schemes which have been introduced for both individuals and companies... in the past two years... They may be needed at least for another nine months in the next financial year 2022-2023 and can be progressively lifted."

The chamber submitted its suggestions and proposals for the Budget due Feb 18 under five broad categories: tax matters and addressing inequality; climate change and greening; ageing and mental health; foreign workers; and associated flexible employment schemes.

On tax issues, it said the much anticipated hike in the goods and services tax (GST) might dampen consumer spending in the critical retail and F&B sectors and consequently affect many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"The SICCI urges the ministry to selectively apply the GST scheme so that businesses do not face a sudden increase in expenses once the GST scheme is introduced," it said.

If GST rates are raised, it expects the Budget to also include mitigating measures for SMEs.

Separately, it proposed a property gains tax of at least 20 per cent if a property is sold within five years, and 10 per cent after that, as well as a surcharge on income taxes on taxable incomes exceeding $1 million a year and tax holidays for companies building eldercare facilities - both locally and near Singapore, such as in Johor and Batam.

The SICCI also recommended that the Government make it mandatory for companies to pay a proportion of their employees' utility bills when they are working from home.

To help achieve Singapore Green Plan 2030 objectives, it proposed a tax rebate for two to three years to write off the cost of leasing an electric car.

It also asked the Singapore authorities to work closely with their Malaysian counterparts to ensure that electrical cars driven up to Malaysia have facilities for charging during the road journey.

The SICCI called on the Government to make greater strides in attracting the silver generation back into the economy.

It believes that more healthcare spending will be needed to address mental health problems, especially among those in the younger generation, who are facing the ups and downs of the current economic situation.

Migrant workers in dormitories will also require a decentralised or mobile healthcare support system as they continue to face movement restrictions on their days off, it said.

With lines between work and personal life blurred, trade associations and chambers should be incentivised to work closely with mental health institutions to conduct refresher programmes for employees on mental wellness, said the chamber.

It urged the Government to expedite the entry of foreign workers from more countries, especially those from South Asia, as they have been a traditional source of manpower for the construction, marine and F&B sectors.

To disincentivise companies from shifting their operations overseas or using cheaper and better skilled labour abroad, it asked the Government to develop mobile, flexible employment schemes through outsourcing companies focused on Singaporean workers.

"Using this method, a greater percentage of the population can be deployed effectively and companies can add a 'plug-and-play' workforce to complement their core staff," it added.