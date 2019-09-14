Shopee, LinkedIn, Avast offer training content on digital skills

Online shopping platform Shopee, networking service LinkedIn and digital security firm Avast have provided new training content to prepare workers for the digital age.

The three technology firms have joined NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHub) and SkillsFuture Singapore to bolster the curriculum under the two-day SkillsFuture for Digital Workplace (SFDW) course delivered by NTUC LHub.

The new classes on cyber security, e-commerce and employability will be available from next month.

Pilot classes held on Aug 27 and 28 gave 13 participants hands-on training on the Avast mobile security and antivirus app.

They also learnt how to improve their LinkedIn profiles, use online professional networks to expand their employment opportunities, and start an online shop using the Shopee marketplace.

SkillsFuture Singapore chief executive Ng Cher Pong said yesterday: "It is essential for Singaporeans to familiarise themselves with various digital tools for the workplace and in their daily lives as we face rapid technological advancements."

The SFDW two-day programme equips Singaporeans and permanent residents with basic digital skills and prepares them for technological changes in their workplaces and daily lives.

Participants can also pick up specialist skills in areas such as data analytics, blockchain and advanced manufacturing from courses under the SkillsFuture Series.

Since the SFDW programme was launched in 2017, NTUC LHub, one of the partners, has trained more than 20,000 people, including staff from SMRT and ST Engineering.

The three tech firms will teach NTUC LHub trainers to deliver the enhanced course content.

Avast security adviser and technical director Filip Chytry said: "For today's employees, media literacy should not only embrace adequate know-how of technology use, but also awareness of privacy and cyber-security risks, knowing how to protect their precious personal data, and that of their employer."

Mr Olivier Legrand, LinkedIn's managing director for Asia-Pacific, said the partnership with NTUC LHub will help to connect job seekers facing barriers with networks and resources in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Shopee will teach basic digital skills in e-commerce to create opportunities for online entrepreneurs, said Mr Zhou Junjie, its chief commercial officer and Singapore country head.

Ms Liau Chiu Ling, 46, who attended the pilot run of the new classes, said she learnt how to boost her employment opportunities through online networks and start her own online shop.

Ms Liau, who is not working, added: "I was worried that I was not keeping up with the changes in the working world. This will also help me learn more about other apps and use them in my daily life."