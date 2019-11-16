Severe $22 trillion pension crisis awaits worldwide: G-30

WASHINGTON • The United States, China and other leading economies confront a massive funding gap of US$15.8 trillion (S$21.5 trillion) in 2050 to ensure lifetime financial support for their ageing populations.

This is based on a report spearheaded by former chairman of Britain's Financial Services Authority Adair Turner for the prestigious Group of 30 (G-30), comprising current and former policymakers.

"If public policies and individual behaviours do not change, many countries' pension systems will face a severe crisis, threatening either unaffordable public expenditure pressures or inadequate incomes for retirees," said Mr Turner.

The projected US$15.8 trillion shortfall is adjusted for inflation so the actual nominal dollar amount in 2050 will be materially larger, equivalent to 23 per cent of global gross domestic product that year, according to the 75-page report.

The G-30 mainly blamed antiquated pension and retirement systems for the yawning financing gap, which it pegged at US$1.2 trillion last year. Smaller projected returns on savings in an era of low interest rates aggravate the problem.

The report - which covers 21 countries, including Japan, Germany and Mexico, accounting for 90 per cent of global GDP - said the coming crisis is not just about pensions.

Lifetime financial security also depends on the availability of public health, housing and transportation services, as well as on informal community and family support.

The G-30 advocated a mixture of policies to tackle the problem:

• Increasing the official retirement age by at least four to six years by 2050, enabling people to work longer. A quarter of the funding gap could be closed if retirees on average worked 20 per cent of the time of standard-aged workers.

• Promoting higher savings by individuals and increasing taxes to support public pensions. Such steps might include mandatory savings programmes.

• Accepting that expected incomes in retirement may need to be lower. For middle-and high-income retirees, that might mean living on 60 per cent of average pre-retirement incomes, rather than 75 per cent.

The report's working group also called for action to reduce the administration and asset management costs borne by people saving for retirement. That might include establishing national utilities to provide bulk processing and purchasing of asset management services.

