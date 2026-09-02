Taiwan semiconductor firm UMC pours billions into Singapore to claim a stake in the AI boom

UMC’s new plant (left), which is next to its existing fab facility, will take its annual production of integrated circuit wafers to 1.3 million in the next few years.

SINGAPORE – After more than two decades of a relatively quiet existence here, one of the world’s top chipmakers has expanded its footprint in Singapore to capture a leading position in a frontier technology seen as crucial to AI data centres.



Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which manufactures chips designed by other companies, started commercial production at its new US$5 billion (S$6.4 billion) fabrication plant here earlier in 2026, and is now investing billions more to ramp up its annual output.

The new facility is next to its first fab in Singapore’s Pasir Ris Wafer Fab Park, which started operations in 2004. The new fab is spread over 111,800 sq m, about the size of 16 football fields.