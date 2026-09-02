Taiwan semiconductor firm UMC pours billions into Singapore to claim a stake in the AI boom
- UMC has invested US$5 billion to expand its Singapore chip manufacturing, increasing wafer production to 1.3 million annually and doubling skilled employees to support AI technology demands.
- The company focuses on silicon photonics and co-packaged optics in Singapore to improve AI data centre speed and energy efficiency, partnering with Silith Technology for photonic chip production.
- Singapore's semiconductor industry is growing rapidly, driven by AI demand, with strong government support and collaboration with R&D institutions to strengthen manufacturing and innovation capabilities.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – After more than two decades of a relatively quiet existence here, one of the world’s top chipmakers has expanded its footprint in Singapore to capture a leading position in a frontier technology seen as crucial to AI data centres.
Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which manufactures chips designed by other companies, started commercial production at its new US$5 billion (S$6.4 billion) fabrication plant here earlier in 2026, and is now investing billions more to ramp up its annual output.
The new facility is next to its first fab in Singapore’s Pasir Ris Wafer Fab Park, which started operations in 2004. The new fab is spread over 111,800 sq m, about the size of 16 football fields.