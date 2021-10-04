Green finance

Scheme to support firms

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Enterprise Singapore has beefed up a financing scheme to support Singapore companies that develop green technologies. These include firms that devise solutions to reduce waste, resource use and greenhouse gas emissions. The scheme supports financial institutions in lending to firms by undertaking risk sharing of 70 per cent.

