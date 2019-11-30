S. Korea's central bank revises down growth forecasts

SEOUL • Bank of Korea governor Lee Ju-yeol insisted that South Korea's economy was already passing through its most painful moment after the central bank cut its growth forecasts yesterday, but kept its policy unchanged.

"Cautiously speaking, the economy appears to be passing through the bottom," Mr Lee said in a press conference. "Forecasts that global uncertainties will ease and the tech business situation will improve from the middle of next year are prevalent."

His guarded optimism that a gradual rebound will emerge as the semiconductor sector regains strength is unlikely to curb expectations that rates will be lowered further to prop up growth in a slowing economy.

The call by a board member for a rate cut at the latest meeting and the dropping of wording that the bank would monitor the impact of previous easing both suggest further action is likely in the pipeline next year, economists said.

"His remarks do little to upend the market expectation for at least one cut next year," said DB Financial Investment analyst Park Sung-woo. "Even though he struck an optimistic tone about a recovery next year, the growth forecast itself doesn't seem very optimistic."

South Korea's central bank kept the seven-day repurchase rate at 1.25 per cent in its last decision of the year, as expected by all 27 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Speaking after the decision, Mr Lee said the economy would expand by 2 per cent in 2019 and 2.3 per cent in 2020, both 0.2 percentage point lower than the previous forecast. The projections assume an easing of United States-China trade tensions that have battered South Korea's export-dependent economy.

The won fell 0.1 per cent to 1,180 against the US dollar after Mr Lee's briefing, while the yield on three-year government bonds slipped 4 basis points to 1.39 per cent.

South Korea's economy is on course for the slowest expansion in a decade this year with economists' consensus below the BOK's at 1.9 per cent, and next year does not look much better. Even though most economists believe growth will improve in 2020, many attribute it to a base effect rather than a genuine improvement.

Exports are headed for a 12th monthly fall and inflation has stayed at or below zero the last few months, far below the bank's 2 per cent target. Industrial output fell more than expected in October from the previous month. On a positive note, consumer confidence has grown for the first time since April, and chip inventory is falling.

BLOOMBERG