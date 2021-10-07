S. Korea seeks to allay fears of a hard tech crackdown

SEOUL • South Korea's powerful antitrust regulator has sought to defuse fears of a sweeping tech crackdown as it takes steps to rein in the influence of its fastest-growing online platforms.

Regulators will impose only the minimum necessary regulations and intervene solely where it is imperative to do so, Korea Fair Trade Commission chairman Joh Sung-wook told Bloomberg Television.

The agency's priority is to prevent companies with dominant market power from abusing it and hurting competition, she added.

Internet titans Naver and Kakao shed over US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion) of market value in a single day last month, as worries of a Chinese-style crackdown on their lucrative operations grow ahead of presidential elections next year.

One lawmaker dubbed Kakao "a symbol of greed", echoing growing public sentiment that Internet giants are widening the country's socio-economic divide by encroaching into areas traditionally the domain of small businesses like food delivery and cab transport.

South Korea wants "a true, fair, transparent trade system and ecosystem where big companies and new entrants can grow and innovate together", Ms Joh said. That will ultimately benefit consumers and the industry, including big players like Kakao.

"Trust us. We are here to help you," she added.

Internet firms boomed during the pandemic, but the growth made them the prime target of government scrutiny and criticism. The fear is that Seoul regulators are taking a leaf out of Beijing's book. China launched a campaign to tighten oversight of data, online commerce and even after-school tutoring - to devastating effect.

Kakao's founder briefly became the country's wealthiest person just as his company and its industry took over as a more pressing regulatory concern than the family-run conglomerates that traditionally produce South Korea's billionaires and monopolies. The country's stepped-up enforcement has already led to delays in the initial public offerings of Krafton and Kakao Pay, after regulators questioned their valuations.

Financial overseers have imposed new restrictions on fintech platform operators, which now must have a formal registration before selling investment comparison services. Dominant e-tailer Coupang was fined 3.3 billion won (S$3.8 million) by Ms Joh's agency in August over claims of unfair trading practices. In response to the heightening scrutiny, Kakao said it will exit some businesses, such as in hairdressing reservations and salad deliveries.

South Korea has shown itself willing to take on the biggest firms, passing a law last month mandating that mobile duopoly Apple and Alphabet's Google open their mobile app stores to allow alternative payment methods.

The watchdog is pushing for legislative change as laws are failing to protect consumers and merchants on online platforms, Korea Fair Trade Commission chairman Joh Sung-wook, said. It wants an Act on digital platform fairness, and an amendment to the country's e-commerce law that would expand the scope of platform-owner liability for consumer harm.

But Ms Joh said her agency would step in only to curb market abuses, which have been on the rise. "As platform companies grow big, some of them become gate-keeping monopolies and exploit that power, exerting a dual position as a judge and a player in the market," she said. "Individual merchants cannot survive without online platforms. The balance of power has broken."

"Those laws would mean that we don't have to actively intervene, so the impact on the industry will be minimal."

Asked when the new laws could be passed, Ms Joh said: "The sooner, the better."

BLOOMBERG