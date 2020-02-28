S. Korea keeps rates unchanged, lowers growth outlook

SEOUL • South Korea kept interest rates unchanged yesterday, dashing expectations for a cut even as it downgraded the growth outlook amid mounting fears the coronavirus outbreak could derail Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Acknowledging threats from a prolonged outbreak, Bank of Korea (BOK) governor Lee Ju-yeol stressed the limits of monetary policy and called for government spending and more targeted measures to deal with the slowdown.

The surprise decision not to ease shows policymakers are taking a conservative approach in dealing with the crisis due to limited stimulus options and concerns about financial stability and a property bubble.

"For now, selectively deploying micro policies to service sectors and other vulnerable industries would be a more effective set of responses than adjusting the (policy) rate," Mr Lee said after the bank's board voted to keep the base rate steady at 1.25 per cent.

Only 10 of 26 economists polled by Reuters expected BOK to keep the key rate unchanged. Most expected a cut to 1.00 per cent, which would be the lowest since BOK adopted the current policy system in 1999. The central bank cut rates last July and October.

Analysts said Mr Lee's commentary highlights a surprising reluctance to loosen monetary settings amid the crisis, suggesting the bar may be high for any cuts this year.

The Korean won rose sharply on the news but later trimmed gains after the government reported the largest daily rise in virus cases.

IBK Insurance fund manager Park Jong-youn said the crisis may eventually force Mr Lee to tilt from a stubborn focus on financial stability to economic growth.

DBS economist Ma Tieying, who expected rates to stay unchanged, said BOK's policy ammunition was more limited than during the Sars and Mers outbreaks.

At yesterday's meeting, the central bank downgraded this year's economic growth forecast to 2.1 per cent from 2.3 per cent. It also raised the ceiling for its special loans programme by 5 trillion won (S$5.74 billion) to 30 trillion won, to support retail and tourism.

One concern is the risk that stimulus would worsen a property bubble. Seoul's median apartment price has risen almost 50 per cent since President Moon Jae-in took office in May 2017, raising worries about the effects of easier credit. A weakening won and capital outflow risks may also deter BOK from cutting rates.

REUTERS