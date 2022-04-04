Russia-Ukraine war slows Singapore factory growth for 3rd month in a row

SINGAPORE - The pace of manufacturing activity in Singapore took a hit from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up prices and disrupted supplies of energy and industrial metals worldwide.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI), a key barometer of the Republic's manufacturing sector, managed to remain within the expansion territory for the 21st consecutive month.

But the March PMI reading came in at 50.1, down 0.1 point from February, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) on Monday (April 4).

A reading above 50 indicates growth, while one below 50 signals contraction.

The PMI, which is based on a monthly survey of logistic and procurement professionals, has been slowing since January. The gauge ended 2021 at 50.7.

The electronics sector PMI also posted a decrease of 0.1 point from February to record a slower rate of expansion at 50.4. That was still the 20th month of consecutive expansion for the sector.

Ms Sophia Poh, SIPMM vice-president for industry engagement and development, said the overall manufacturing sector has ended the first quarter signalling growth moderation, amid a slower pace of expansion in the electronics sector.

"The continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict has clouded the outlook of the manufacturing sector, with greater concern on the rising energy cost and supply disruptions, coupled with increased inflationary pressures," she said.

SIPMM said the PMI reading for overall manufacturing dipped in March due to slower expansion in new orders and factory output, as well as a faster contraction of inventories.

Supplier deliveries also posted slower expansion, while rising cost pressures were flagged by input prices recording their highest reading since October 2013.

However, new exports and employment posted faster expansion rates. Imports, input prices and order backlogs also posted faster expansion rates.

The drop in electronics PMI was attributed to a first-time contraction in factory output, and a faster contraction in inventories and finished goods. Supplier deliveries also reverted to a contraction.