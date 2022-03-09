Russia set for Venezuela-style debt default: Morgan Stanley

NEW YORK • The odds of Russia making its foreign debt payments are diminishing as bond prices fall, recession in the nation looms and various payment restrictions pile up after the invasion of Ukraine, according to Morgan Stanley & Co.

"We see a default as the most likely scenario," Mr Simon Waever, the firm's global head of emerging-market sovereign credit strategy, wrote in a note on Monday.

"In case of default, it is unlikely to be like a normal one, with Venezuela perhaps the most relevant comparison."

The default may come as soon as April 15, which will mark the end of a 30-day grace period on coupon payments the Russian government owes on US dollar bonds due next year and in 2043, Mr Waever said.

Indicative pricing shows that investors value the 2023 bonds at around 29 cents on the US dollar, the lowest ever, according to data collected by Bloomberg, though there appears to have been no trades at that level. In the days before Russia invaded Ukraine last month, the debt was trading above par.

While it is rare for sovereign debt to tumble to the single digits, Russia's bonds "could get close", said Morgan Stanley. Lebanon and Venezuela are the only recent examples of a country's debt slipping so low.

The South American nation and its state-oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela, defaulted on a combined US$60 billion (S$81.8 billion) more than four years ago. The US imposed sanctions forbidding trading of the securities in 2019, following a contested presidential election the year prior. Now, some of the bonds trade at just pennies on the dollar.

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday that it will remove Russian bonds from all of its widely tracked indexes, further isolating the nation's assets from global investors. Venezuela's dollar bonds were also removed from the bank's benchmark indexes in 2019 after sanctions curbed trading.

According to Mr Waever, Russia is like Venezuela because it also has significant oil assets that would come into play only when sanctions are removed. If the bonds default and creditors get court judgments, an upside risk would be the ability to access all the assets now frozen outside of Russia, including foreign exchange reserves, he wrote.

Five-year credit default swaps have soared to more than 2,500 basis points as investors price in a greater probability of missed payments as the war escalates.

In the meantime, Russia's sovereign debt has handed investors average losses of 81 per cent since the start of the year, according to data compiled by a Bloomberg index. Only government dollar debt from Belarus has performed worse this year, with losses of 93 per cent, the data showed.

Non-payment could be tied to Russia's unwillingness to pay foreign creditors because of the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

There is some uncertainty surrounding whether US banks will be allowed to accept coupon payments from Russia's Ministry of Finance, according to Morgan Stanley. Payments to foreign investors will depend on sanctions introduced against Russia and "exemptions established by the relevant licences and permits", according to the finance ministry in Moscow.

"The potential for significant further selling will put additional downside pressure on prices," Mr Waever wrote.

"We see very little incentive for any investor to step into Russian sovereign bonds at this point."

BLOOMBERG