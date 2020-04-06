Rugby Singapore among liquidated firms

A long-time organiser of the Singapore Rugby Sevens was forced to wind up this year after having accumulated $1.7 million in debt.

Rugby Singapore, a subsidiary and commercial arm of the Singapore Rugby Union (SRU), was set up in 2015 and it organised the annual tournament between 2016 and 2018.

In an interview with The Straits Times last year, SRU president Terence Khoo had said the union would "do everything it can to clear this financial burden".

But some of the creditors got a court order to wind up the company. The Straits Times understands that the creditors include branding and marketing firms and broadcast firms.

Because of the liability, Sport Singapore (SportSG) took over the running of the tournament. This year's event, which was supposed to take place this month, has been postponed to Oct 10 to 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rugby Singapore was among some 45 companies forced into liquidation this year. In total, there were 239 companies that went into liquidation in the first three months of this year.

The list includes transport companies, foreign worker recruitment agencies, renovation and interior design firms and a property consultancy firm.

Luxury retailer Georg Jensen (S) was among the companies listed and it is in the process of liquidation under members' voluntary winding-up.

A members' voluntary winding-up occurs when a company decides to wind up its affairs voluntarily and the directors believe the company will be able to pay its debts in full within 12 months after starting the liquidation process.

It is not clear why the company is dissolving.

It no longer manages the Georg Jensen brand, which in 2018 was taken over by another company, Design Collection, which now manages and distributes the products here, says its head of marketing Andrea Tan.

Joyce Lim