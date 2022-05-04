Rising property prices, GST hike top concerns of young investors: Survey

SINGAPORE - Singapore's planned goods and services tax (GST) hike starting next year and rising property prices were among the top concerns of investors in their 20s, according to a survey released by Singapore-based digital wealth adviser Endowus.

The survey, which involved 680 participants across all age groups, showed that 58 per cent of respondents between 21 and 29 were concerned over the imminent GST rate hike. Respondents in this age group were either still finishing up their education or just starting off in their careers and growing their savings and investment portfolios.