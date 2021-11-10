Ringgit to hold steady against Singdollar, say analysts

The new Vaccinated Travel Lane between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur is expected to be well utilised when it opens on Nov 29, and those looking at the Singdollar/Malaysian ringgit exchange rate amid their travel plans can expect the rate to be stable in the coming months, analysts said.

The ringgit is now trading at 3.08 against the Singapore dollar. It is expected to weaken slightly to 3.10 by the year end and remain within that range for the first quarter of next year, according to forecasts by OCBC Bank.

The Malaysian currency has been relatively steady since September, maintaining its strength against the Singdollar even after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) tightened monetary policy last month. This year, the ringgit has traded against the Singdollar within a range of 3.03 at the start of the year to 3.12 in August, when Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob took office.

Since then, the ringgit has been supported by what investors see as a more stable government under Datuk Seri Ismail, noted OCBC economist Wellian Wiranto. Rising capital inflows into the country's equity markets and a sizeable trade surplus have served as a buffer for the currency. Last month, global funds scooped up some US$400 million (S$538 million) in Malaysian equities, the biggest monthly purchase since 2018, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's trade surplus widened to RM26.1 billion (S$8.47 billion) in September from the year's low of RM13.75 billion reached in May, buoyed by returning demand for locally manufactured electronics and petroleum products.

Mr Ismail's government has also promised to boost the gross domestic product (GDP), which shrank 5.6 per cent last year. On Oct 29, Malaysia rolled out its largest budget yet. It will spend more than RM332 billion to focus on recovery and accelerate economic growth to an estimated 5.5 to 6.5 per cent next year from 3 to 4 per cent this year, Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

But OCBC forex strategist Terence Wu said the ringgit's ability to appreciate versus the Singdollar will be limited. One reason is Malaysia's budget deficit, which the government expects to hit 6 per cent of GDP next year. Another reason is MAS' tighter monetary policy, compared with Bank Negara Malaysia's more accommodative stance.