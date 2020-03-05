Cars drag retail sales down 5.3% in January, in 12th straight month of decline

SINGAPORE - Takings at the till fell 5.3 per cent in January from a year ago, weakening for the 12th consecutive month on the back of sliding auto sales, according to fresh figures on Thursday (March 5) from the Department of Statistics.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales edged up 0.6 per cent in January.

Sales of motor vehicles plunged 33.6 per cent in January because of a lower certificate of entitlement (COE) quota, after a 24.1 per cent drop in December.

Household equipment and furniture sales declined 16 per cent, while optical goods and books saw a 9.4 per cent drop in turnover.

The Chinese New Year festive season, however, boosted sales at supermarkets and hypermarkets as well as those of food and alcohol and apparel and footwear.

Registers at supermarkets and hypermarkets rang up sales of 6.4 per cent more while cashiers selling food, alcohol, clothes and shoes enjoyed an 8.7 per cent increase.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales inched up 0.1 per cent, but dropped 0.5 per cent without accounting for vehicles.

Related Story Retail property rents may take hit this year amid outbreak: Study

Related Story Coronavirus threatens fragile gains in retail, industrial real estate

Related Story Coronavirus to hit retail sector which saw worst year since 2013

In the food and beverage sector, sales grew by 9.1 per cent in January from a year ago mainly because of the Chinese New Year festive season.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales of food & beverage services increased 0.8 per cent in January, compared with a month ago.

The total sales value of food and beverage services in January was estimated at $963 million, of which online sales made up an estimated 9.8 per cent.

Turnover of restaurants, fast food outlets and food caterers increased between 8 per cent and 16.4 per cent because of higher spending due to the festive celebrations.

But sales at cafes, food courts and other eating places decreased 2 per cent.

From a month ago, restaurants recorded a growth of 4.6 per cent in sales while fast food outlets recorded a growth of 0.4 per cent in sales in January.

But turnover of food caterers and cafes fell 4 per cent while food courts and other eating places dipped 2.1 per cent in the same period.

The estimated total retail sales value in January came to $4.1 billion, of which online sales comprised 5.8 per cent, the report added.

Computer and telecommunication equipment accounted for the biggest share of online sales with 25.9 per cent of the total. They were followed by furniture and household equipment sales (10.9 per cent) and supermarket and hypermarket sales (7.8 per cent)