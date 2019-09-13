Retail sales down 1.8% in July

Takings at the till dropped for the sixth straight month in July as consumers continued to spend cautiously amid a slowing economy. Overall retail takings fell 1.8 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to Department of Statistics data yesterday.

Most of the retail segments are underperforming, with steeper declines in discretionary items such as jewellery, recreational goods and computer equipment, analysts noted. An increase in motor vehicle sales cushioned the blow, while takings from food and beverage services rose 3.2 per cent compared with July last year.