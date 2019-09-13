Retail sales down 1.8% in July

Motor vehicle sales for July edged up by 1.5 per cent compared to last year, a turnaround from June's 32.4 per cent year-on-year plunge.
Motor vehicle sales for July edged up by 1.5 per cent compared to last year, a turnaround from June's 32.4 per cent year-on-year plunge.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago

Takings at the till dropped for the sixth straight month in July as consumers continued to spend cautiously amid a slowing economy. Overall retail takings fell 1.8 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to Department of Statistics data yesterday.

Most of the retail segments are underperforming, with steeper declines in discretionary items such as jewellery, recreational goods and computer equipment, analysts noted. An increase in motor vehicle sales cushioned the blow, while takings from food and beverage services rose 3.2 per cent compared with July last year.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 13, 2019, with the headline 'Retail sales down 1.8% in July'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content