Retail

Easing of Covid-19 rules lifts spending

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Retail spending rose in March amid simplified Covid-19 measures and a major easing of rules at the tail end of the month, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics yesterday.

Analysts said retail sales are expected to continue rising as Singapore moves closer to normalcy, but cautioned that uncertainties like rising inflation and geopolitical tensions might slow their momentum.

Economists said retail sales will likely continue to stay supported this year, in line with the positive economic outlook and recovering labour market as global borders continue to reopen.

 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 06, 2022, with the headline Easing of Covid-19 rules lifts spending. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top