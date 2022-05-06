Easing of Covid-19 rules lifts spending

Retail spending rose in March amid simplified Covid-19 measures and a major easing of rules at the tail end of the month, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics yesterday.

Analysts said retail sales are expected to continue rising as Singapore moves closer to normalcy, but cautioned that uncertainties like rising inflation and geopolitical tensions might slow their momentum.

Economists said retail sales will likely continue to stay supported this year, in line with the positive economic outlook and recovering labour market as global borders continue to reopen.