Regulators in US investigating Three Arrows Capital

WASHINGTON - US regulators are prying deep into the remnants of failed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital as they try to untangle the fallout of this year's crypto crash.

Three Arrows, which operated from Singapore until at least early May, filed for bankruptcy in July after a broad sell-off in digital assets spurred in part by the collapse of the Terra blockchain.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are now looking into whether the money manager violated rules by misleading investors about the strength of its balance sheet and not registering with the agencies, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Scrutiny from the agencies, both of which declined to comment, can lead to monetary fines and other penalties for companies and individuals. A lawyer listed in bankruptcy court filings as a representative for Three Arrows founders Zhu Su and Kyle Davies did not immediately respond to an e-mail and a phone call seeking comment. The inquiries were made outside local business hours in Singapore.

The founders' whereabouts remain unknown. Mr Zhu did not respond to a request for comment, and Mr Davies did not immediately respond to a message sent to him via Twitter. Teneo, an advisory company appointed by a British Virgin Islands court to liquidate Three Arrows, which is also known as 3ac, declined to comment.

At its zenith, Three Arrows counted a few billion dollars under management, making it a major player in the crypto world. Known for its bullish stance, it was also a recipient of loans from companies across the industry, and was a venture investor in some of the industry's best-known start-ups.

But the company sustained losses on its position in the Terra blockchain project, which came crashing down as the so-called algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD crumbled in May. As the token's collapse spread across the broader crypto market over the following weeks, Three Arrows was unable to meet margin calls from its lenders and eventually declared insolvency.

Liquidators overseeing the wind-down of the company, which until recently was one of the industry's most prominent, have seized control of tens of millions of dollars of the fund's assets.

But this is a fraction of the billions of dollars that creditors, including bankrupt crypto lenders Voyager Digital and Celsius Network, said they were owed.

Teneo, the court-appointed liquidator, has claimed that Three Arrows' founders have not fully cooperated with the unwinding. It took the unusual step of asking a United States judge for permission to serve Mr Zhu and Mr Davies with subpoenas through their Twitter accounts and e-mail addresses because normal methods have failed, according to court documents filed last week.

Celsius is also facing scrutiny from US regulators. Lawyers for the company in October disclosed that it had received a federal grand jury subpoena from a New York district court, as well as inquiries from the CFTC, SEC and Federal Trade Commission. The CFTC is investigating if Celsius failed to disclose how customers' funds were used, and if some of its conduct amounted to market manipulation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The regulator declined to comment on its probe of the crypto lender. A representative for Celsius said the company is "cooperating with all regulatory inquiries, and regulators are key stakeholders in our reorganisation". The company declined to comment on the specifics of any inquiries.

Although the CFTC's jurisdiction over crypto is generally limited to derivatives, the agency can take enforcement action if it believes there is fraud or manipulation in the underlying market. The SEC claims oversight over digital coins that qualify as securities under its rules. Both regulators also oversee investment companies.

The CFTC and the SEC are not the only authorities that have turned up the heat on Three Arrows. On June 30, the Monetary Authority of Singapore reprimanded the company for allegedly providing false information and exceeding the limit on its assets under management.

Court documents earlier in October indicated that the liquidators of the fund had received permission to repatriate some assets from Singapore to the British Virgin Islands. BLOOMBERG