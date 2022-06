What kicked off as a relief rally across the region yesterday after the United States Federal Reserve hiked its key lending rate by 75 basis points fizzled out by late afternoon as market players assessed the potential impact of a possible economic downturn, or even recession.

Singapore's Straits Times Index rose by around 1.4 per cent to hit 3,150.11 points within the first half hour of the opening bell before tracking back to close at 3,097.43, a loss of 8.42 points or 0.27 per cent.