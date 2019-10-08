Reaffirming close trade ties between US and Singapore

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing yesterday met US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who was visiting Singapore. They reaffirmed the close and longstanding bilateral relations between Singapore and the United States, including the strong trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Mr Chan and Mr Ross discussed opportunities for Singapore and the US to deepen economic collaboration in areas of mutual interest, such as trade and digital infrastructure.

Mr Ross also called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana yesterday. They reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations, underpinned by strong defence and economic ties.

PM Lee welcomed Mr Ross' affirmation of the US' continued engagement of the region, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.