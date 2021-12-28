Profit growth at China's industrial firms slows down

BEIJING • Profits at China's industrial companies grew at a much slower pace last month, according to the statistics bureau yesterday, pressured by tumbling prices of some raw materials, a faltering property market and weaker consumer demand.

It said profits rose 9 per cent year on year in November to 805.96 billion yuan (S$172 billion), well off the 24.6 per cent gain reported in October.

Mr Zhu Hong, a senior statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics, said that while state efforts to cool soaring wholesale prices last month took cost pressures off downstream industries, the curbs meant that the contribution from the mining and raw material sectors to overall profit growth weakened.

"But companies still face great cost pressures, and the improvement in profits for downstream sector needs to be further consolidated," Mr Zhu said in a statement with the data release.

China's red-hot factory-gate inflation cooled slightly in November, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch as Beijing scrambled to lessen the crippling economic effects of surging costs.

The world's second-largest economy, which has lost steam after a solid recovery from the pandemic last year, faces multiple challenges as a property downturn deepens, supply bottlenecks persist and strict Covid-19 curbs hit consumer spending.

The country's property distress has also hurt the steel sector while production of cement, glass and household appliances remains vulnerable to falling demand.

At a key agenda-setting meeting this month, China's top leaders pledged to stabilise the economy and keep growth within a reasonable range next year.

The People's Bank of China this month cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve and lowered the one-year benchmark lending rate to stimulate growth.

The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations.

