Price of wheat soars in wake of Delhi's move to cap exports

NEW DELHI • Wheat's trading price jumped by the maximum allowed after India's move to restrict exports, exposing just how tight global supplies are amid the war in Ukraine and threatening to drive up food prices even more.

New Delhi announced on Saturday that it will suspend overseas sales, with some exceptions, to manage its food security. This drew criticism from the agriculture ministers of the Group of Seven nations, who said such measures make the world's crisis worse.

The benchmark wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose as much as 5.9 per cent to US$12.47 a bushel yesterday, the highest in two months. Prices have surged about 60 per cent this year, increasing the cost of everything from bread to cakes to noodles.

The surprising thing is that India, despite being the world's second-largest wheat producer, is not a big exporter on the world stage. The fact that it could have such a major impact underscores the bleak prospect for global wheat supplies.

War has crippled exports from Ukraine and Russia - which together account for one-third of the world's wheat supply - and now droughts, floods and heatwaves threaten crops in most major producers.

"If this ban occurred in a normal year, the impact would be minimal, but the loss of Ukraine volumes exacerbates the issues," said Mr Andrew Whitelaw, a grains analyst at Melbourne-based Thomas Elder Markets.

India's decision came as a record-breaking heatwave curtailed output, and domestic prices hit a record high. This created a dilemma for India, which tried to fill the gap as the shortfall in Ukraine's exports pushed buyers towards alternative sources.

India prioritised the domestic market, even as the move risked tarnishing its international image as a reliable supplier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces frustration on home soil over surging inflation, an issue that brought down the previous government and paved the way for his ascension to power.

India will approve exports to countries that require wheat for food security needs and based on the requests of their governments. It will also allow shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit have been issued. Its supplies usually go to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

India's Food Ministry said in a statement: "Directing the wheat exports through government channels would not only ensure fulfilling the genuine needs of our neighbours and food-deficit countries, but also control inflationary expectations." It added that the country has adequate food stocks.

That view may be called into question. The government's wheat procurement has halved and may not be enough to meet the needs of its subsidised food programmes, according to Citigroup.

Farmers could have been more willing to sell to private players who offered a better price. The authorities have also cut the allocation of wheat and increased that of rice under its free food programme.

"Even after making these adjustments, the government might not have enough wheat to meet its annual requirement," Citi analysts said in a note.

Based on India's production estimate of 105 million tonnes, exports of 10 million or more as targeted by officials would be tough to achieve, according to the bank.

India's move has added to a growing wave of food protectionism since the Russia-Ukraine war started.

Indonesia has halted palm oil exports, while Serbia and Kazakhstan have imposed quotas on grain shipments.

BLOOMBERG