Pound plunges as UK's new economic plan rattles investors

TOKYO - The British pound tumbled to a record low on Monday, prompting speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England (BOE), as confidence evaporated in Britain's plan to borrow its way out of trouble, with spooked investors piling into US dollars.

The pound dived by as much as 4.9 per cent to an all-time nadir of US$1.0327 before stabilising at around US$1.05405, 2.9 per cent below the previous session's close.

It dropped 3.6 per cent last Friday when new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled historic tax cuts funded by the biggest increase in borrowing since 1972.

Against the Singapore dollar, the pound sank 2.89 per cent to $1.5079 as at 11.55am on Monday, and is now down about 17 per cent this year.

"Sterling is getting absolutely hammered," said Mr Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

"Investors are searching out a response from the Bank of England. They are saying this is not sustainable, when you have got deteriorating growth and a twin deficit."

The pound's searing drop helped boost the safe-haven US dollar to a new two-decade peak against a basket of major peers.

The dollar index - whose basket includes sterling, euro and yen - reached 114.58 for the first time since May 2002, before easing to 113.73, 0.52 per cent higher than the end of last week.

The euro also touched a fresh 20-year trough to the dollar on simmering recession fears, as an energy crisis extends towards winter amid an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war. A weekend election in Italy was also set to propel a right-wing alliance to a clear majority in Parliament.

Mr Kwarteng scrapped the top level of income tax and cut the basic rate by a percentage point, while also reversing a rise in the National Insurance payroll tax brought in earlier in 2022.

On Sunday, he appeared unperturbed by the ferocious response that sent British assets tumbling, telling BBC television that he would not comment on market movements, but when it comes to tax cuts, "there is more to come".

Last Friday, yields on British government bonds soared by a record amount on some maturities, as investors punished the minister for his unapologetic dash for growth.

If maintained, the move in yields will dramatically inflate the cost of the extra £400 billion (S$618 billion) of borrowing that the Resolution Foundation think-tank estimates is needed over the next five years to fund the plan, adding to an interest bill already bulging, thanks to sky-high inflation and BOE rate increases.

Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note to clients last Friday: "With broad unfunded spending on the fiscal side unmatched by monetary policy to offset the inflationary impulse, the currency is likely to weaken further."

Market moves this week could have huge implications.

The opposition Labour Party - already enjoying a comfortable lead in surveys - is seeking to capitalise on the policy gulf that has opened up with the Tories at its annual conference, which began in Liverpool on Sunday.

Leader Keir Starmer on Sunday told the BBC that he would reverse Mr Kwarteng's most eye-catching measure - the scrapping of the top 45 per cent rate of income tax levied on earnings over £150,000.

The Telegraph reported last Saturday that British Prime Minister Liz Truss will face a rebellion from Tory backbenchers against her tax cuts if the pound falls to parity with the dollar.

Meanwhile, some in the markets are already calling for emergency BOE action to stem the tide, an unprecedented action in modern times that would risk adding to the sense of panic.

After Mr Kwarteng's speech last Friday, traders fully priced 120 basis points of additional rate hikes from the BOE by its Nov 3 meeting - more than double the size of the move announced last Thursday that took rates to 2.25 per cent.

The outlook from many in the market is far from rosy.

Last week's turmoil led to more predictions, including from former United States Treasury secretary Lawrence Summers, that the pound will decline below parity with the dollar.

Bloomberg's options pricing model now shows a one-in-four chance that the pound will reach US$1 in the next six months, up from 14 per cent last Thursday.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

• Additional information from The Straits Times