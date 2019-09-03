Pound falls as investors brace for Brexit fight or snap election

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The pound fell to the lowest level in three weeks on Monday (Sept 2) as a showdown between UK lawmakers over Brexit loomed large.

Sterling was the worst performer among its Group-of-10 peers as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to kick out Conservative lawmakers who vote to block a no-deal Brexit, with his allies even raising the prospect of a snap election.

The pound fell as much as 1 per cent to $1.2036 and weakened 0.6 per cent to 90.94 pence per euro. The yield on UK 10-year bonds fell five basis points to 0.43 per cent.

UK lawmakers return from their summer vacation on Tuesday and are planning legislation to force Johnson to delay Brexit until Jan 31 unless he can strike a deal with the European Union by mid-October.

"A snap election would initially be seen as pound negative given the government is expected to win on a no-deal platform," said Lee Hardman, an analyst at MUFG. "We would expect to see the pound initially fall below US$1.20, and then toward US$1.10 if the government wins a majority and seeks no deal, if the EU does not back down on the backstop."

The pound has fallen close to 4 per cent since Johnson took over from former Prime Minister Theresa May in July. Investors have upped their bets on a no-deal Brexit due to his "do or die" rhetoric, but the possibility of a snap vote adds another layer of uncertainty.

Adding to the pound's woes, the UK manufacturing sector shrank in August at the fastest pace since 2012. Construction and services figures are due later this week with services activity expected to come in slightly lower than the prior month.

UK government bonds rallied for a fourth straight month into the end of August as investors braced for Johnson to suspend Parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline on Oct 31, limiting the time available to prevent a chaotic exit from the European Union. Opposition lawmakers will present legislation on Tuesday that would force the UK to delay Brexit again if an agreement hasn't been reached.