Straitstimes.com header logo

Philippine economy slows more than expected in Q3, annual growth target in doubt

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Philippine economy will need to grow 6.3% in the fourth quarter to reach the lower end of the government’s 3.5% to 4.5% full-year growth target.

The Philippine economy will need to grow 6.3% in the fourth quarter to reach the lower end of the government’s 3.5% to 4.5% full-year growth target.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • The Philippine economy grew 2.1% in Q3, its fifth straight slowdown, as weaker household and government spending and a 4.8% farm contraction hurt growth.
  • Growth was below the 3.0% Reuters forecast and leaves the country needing 6.3% in Q4 to meet the 3.5% to 4.5% annual target.
  • High inflation, higher food and fuel costs, rate rises, and a corruption scandal are weighing on demand, confidence, and investment.

AI generated

MANILA – The Philippine economy slowed for a fifth straight quarter in the July-September period, weighed down by weaker household and government spending and a contraction in agriculture, putting the country on course to miss its growth target for the year.

Gross domestic product grew 2.1% in the third quarter, slowing from the previous quarter’s upwardly revised 2.4% growth and remaining around its weakest pace in more than five years. A Reuters poll forecast growth at 3%.

On a seasonally adjusted, quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 0.1% in the July-September period, down from 0.6% in the previous quarter.

The economy will need to grow 6.3% in the fourth quarter to reach the lower end of the government’s 3.5% to 4.5% full-year growth target, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in a press conference, after growth averaged 2.5% in the first nine months.

Achieving that pace will be challenging as elevated inflation threatens to further curb household demand, a key driver of the Philippine economy.

Annual inflation accelerated to a more than three-year high of 7.8% in October and Balisacan said consumer prices were likely to remain elevated due to higher food and fuel costs.

Household spending slowed for a fourth consecutive quarter in July-September to 2.4% and government consumption eased to 6.8% from 8.3% in the previous quarter.

Contributing to the economy’s lacklustre performance was the 4.8% contraction in farm output, reversing growth of 2.9% in the June quarter.

Balisacan said the government’s 5% to 6% growth target in 2027 remained achievable but would require strong investment, easing price pressures and recovery in business confidence, which has been battered by a corruption scandal involving flood control projects.

Government infrastructure spending contracted for a sixth straight quarter in the third quarter, falling 15.1% compared with a 33.4% decline in the second quarter.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has already raised interest rates by a total of 125 basis points since April, including the larger-than-expected 50 basis point hike in October, to rein in inflation, pushing up borrowing costs and adding another headwind for growth. REUTERS

More on this topic
Petrol prices drive highest Philippine inflation in years
Philippines surprises with jumbo interest-rate hike as inflation surges, peso slumps
See more on

Philippines

Economic slowdown

GDP

Inflation/Price level

Infrastructure

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.