Payment delays spike among Singapore firms as they struggle with coronovirus fallout

SINGAPORE - The payment performance of local firms nosedived to a near three-year low for the first quarter of 2020 as the coronavirus took a toll on businesses, according to data from the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB) released on Monday (April 6).

It showed that slow or delayed payments surged by 6.05 percentage points from 39.75 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 45.8 per cent for the first quarter of this year. Year-on-year, the deterioration was sharper, with slow payments up by 9.21 percentage points from 36.59 per cent in Q1 2019.

Conversely, prompt payments fell by 3.03 points from 46.23 per cent in Q4 2019 to 43.2 per cent in Q1 2020, nearing the low of 42.18 per cent hit in Q3 2016. Compared to a year ago, payments on time plunged by 8.5 percentage points from 51.70 per cent in Q1 2019.

Slow payment is when less than 50 per cent of total bills are paid within the agreed terms, while prompt payment refers to when 90 per cent or more of total bills are done so.

SCCB said prompt payments accounted for less than half of total payment transactions in Q1 2020, while slow payments accounted for more than two-fifths of transactions.

Meanwhile, partial payments fell by 3.02 percentage points from 14.02 per cent in Q4 2019 to 11 per cent in Q1 2020. Year-on-year, partial payments dropped by 0.71 percentage points from 11.71 per cent in Q1 2019. Partial payment refers to when between 50 to 90 per cent of total bills are paid within the agreed payment terms.

Payment delays worsened acroos the board for all five sectors tracked by SCCB, with the services and manufacturing sectors suffering the biggest year-on-year increases.

"The marked deterioration in payment performance is a clear sign that firms are struggling to meet their debt obligations with creditors," said Audrey Chia, chief executive officer of D&B Singapore.

"We are expecting the downtrend in payment performance to continue as firms are exposed to a higher risk of payment delinquency in the months to come," she said.

D&B Singapore compiled the study figures by monitoring, through the SCCB, more than 1.6 million payment transactions of firms.