Housing loans shrink for 6th straight month in June but overall lending rises again: MAS data

SINGAPORE - Overall bank lending rose in June from a month ago from more business loans but the continued effect of property cooling measures sent housing loans down for a sixth straight month.

Banks lent $687 billion in June, an increase of 0.8 per cent compared with loans in May, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Wednesday (July 31). It was the fifth consecutive month that bank lending has expanded.

The boost in loans last month was driven by increased lending to businesses while consumer loans fell.

Total business loans in June stood at $423.5 billion, 1.3 per cent more than May.

Lending to all industries increased except for transport, storage and communication and business services.

Total consumer loans in June dipped 0.1 per cent in June from May to $263.6 billion.

Housing and bridging loans, which account for three-quarters of consumer lending, edged down by 0.2 per cent to $202.2 billion.

Other types of consumer loans such as car, credit cards and share financing increased marginally.