Operational, reputational and legal risks as firms try to comply with sanctions on Russia

Many businesses in Singapore, like those elsewhere, are trying to cope with the sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

There are only a handful of mostly multinational companies here that deal directly with Russian entities.

However, wave after wave of sanctions announced in the past couple of weeks have unnerved even smaller trading companies, vendors of parts and components, and fintechs here.

They fear they might unknowingly get entangled in a breach amid the growing scope of the restrictions.

Singapore announced its own list of sanctions against Russia earlier this month.

For most companies here that could be affected, this will be the first time they are going through a checklist of export controls and financial curbs imposed on a nation unilaterally by the Republic.

Most of the sanctions imposed so far are targeted at specific - or in legal terms, designated - institutions, companies and individuals linked to the Russian government or President Vladimir Putin.

However, their broader impact on Russia's economy, its companies and key financial institutions presents an array of risks to anyone dealing with a Russian entity, directly or indirectly.

Financial and legal experts told The Straits Times that these risks can be broadly classified into three categories - operational, reputational and legal.

OPERATIONAL RISKS

Singapore is one of the major global financial, trading and shipping hubs, and several global, regional and local trading companies that deal in energy, grains and metals, or provide shipping services, are based here.

That means that some Singapore companies may finance their trade deals here or charter ships involving Russian cargoes that may never enter Singapore.

That is why Singapore's three local banks - DBS, OCBC and UOB - almost immediately stopped financing trade deals linked with Russia as soon as Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan announced the Government's intention to impose sanctions.

Banks will avoid financing any deal with practically any company from a country facing a growing list of sanctions, lest that company fails to honour its contractual obligations because of operational problems back home.

The risk that Russian companies may not be able to fulfil their contractual obligations - supply of goods and services or payments - because of a brewing financial crisis in Russia is also a problem for companies that trade with Russia or deal with Russian entities.

Mr Mahesh Rai, director of disputes and investigations at law firm Drew & Napier, said most Singapore companies involved in international trade or investments have been following anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing guidelines for years now.

"So as long as a company can show that it did its due diligence, it should suffice for regulators of sanctions," he added.

Mr Nathanael Lin, a partner at Rajah & Tann's shipping and international trade practice, said companies are obliged to conduct strict and extensive due diligence, and checks on their counterparties.

"Such checks may include searches on their counterparties' shareholders, directors, ultimate beneficial owners, areas of operations as well as business dealings," he added.

REPUTATIONAL DAMAGE

The political sensitivity around the conflict has further complicated the reputational damage a company may sustain.

For instance, Dutch oil giant Shell drew condemnation on social media last week when it bought a seaborne cargo of Russian crude oil, even though the deal was not within the scope of any sanctions.

After the Shell incident and growing possibility of wider sanctions on Russia, most businesses are now trying to avoid any dealings with Russian companies or anyone linked to them.

McDonald's is closing its Russian restaurants. Meanwhile, Starbucks, Unilever and Coca-Cola are pausing business with Russia.

Most of these companies, according to experts, are leaving in an attempt to avoid reputational damage.

LEGAL COMPLEXITY

Experts say the burden of due diligence on companies in the case of Russia has increased manifold because sanction regimes differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction in their details.

Thus, companies will have to be clear about which sanction regimes are applicable.

Mr Rai said the implementation of sanctions against Russia may be considered a force majeure event, meaning companies will not fulfil contractual obligations because of extreme circumstances, or fall within the scope of existing sanctions clauses in the contract.

Mr Ian Teo, managing director and senior accredited specialist in maritime and shipping law at Helmsman, said companies may also find themselves unable to execute a contract, even if they are dealing with a non-designated entity, he said.

That happens when their banks refuse to fund the deal.

"At times, as a matter of internal compliance, banks would just refuse to finance the transaction. For example, oil and gas exports from Russia are not subject to any sanctions. But trade in Russia oil and gas has been severely impacted," Mr Teo said.

Experts said that in such cases, lawyers from an aggrieved party can seek recourse through an international dispute resolution centre.