Oil steadies as investors weigh fallout from Moscow's gas supply cut

Oil steadied after rising back above US$100 a barrel as investors weighed the fallout from Russia's pledge to cut natural gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria, while Europe looks at restricting crude imports from the country.

Russia was due to halt gas flows to the European Union nations yesterday, making good on a threat to stop supply to countries that refuse President Vladimir Putin's demand to pay for the fuel in roubles. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 3.2 per cent on Tuesday after a two-day decline.

The market has been gripped by a tumultuous period of trading since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. The United States and Britain have pledged to ban oil imports from the Opec+ producer, but the EU has struggled for consensus on similar measures.

Russia demanded payments in roubles after it was hit by sanctions. The EU rejected the move in principle but now payment deadlines are starting to fall due, and the focus turns to other European capitals, particularly Berlin, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas.

Separately, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday that the nation had already cut its reliance on Russian oil enough to make a full embargo "manageable". Crude from Russia now makes up only 12 per cent of imports, from 35 per cent before the invasion, he said in Warsaw.

Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "With Russia moving closer to weaponising natural gas supplies to Europe, we are unlikely to see Brent crude below US$100 this week." He said concerns about a slowdown in China due to virus lockdowns will limit price gains.

Brent remains in backwardation after nearing a bearish contango structure on Tuesday. The benchmark's prompt timespread was 41 US cents in backwardation - a bullish pattern - compared with as high as US$4.64 in early March.

Separately, the American Petroleum Institute said US crude stockpiles rose by 4.78 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures.

BLOOMBERG