Oil shock hits plastics production in first sign of 'demand destruction'

Stratospheric oil prices are flowing through into the plastics industry, with producers reducing activity as profit margins collapse, a first sign of the "demand destruction" that may spread to other sectors.

Several Asian operators of plants that make the petrochemicals used as the building blocks for everything from children's toys to car interiors have cut processing rates to as low as 80 per cent, said five traders at these companies. The facilities, known as crackers, typically run at or near full capacity.

The soaring price of crude and question marks over the supply of oil-derived naphtha - a popular feedstock in Asia - from Russia are challenging the economics of producing plastics at crackers in South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia, said the traders, who asked not to be named.

The problems are an early indication of the difficulties that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may create for industries that rely on raw materials.

As much as 15 per cent of Asia's naphtha imports come from Russia and the Black Sea and Baltic regions, according to industry consultant FGE.

Many petrochemical plants have paused purchases from Russia and are hesitant to buy crude from anywhere at such high levels, given that their finished products will not be ready for around six weeks or so. Expensive freight rates are adding to the problem and causing companies to cut activity now rather than risk massive losses.

"The situation is very foggy for crackers in Asia," said FGE senior analyst Armaan Ashraf. It is a "big risk" to buy naphtha when crude is at US$130 a barrel, he said, adding that profit margins are going to stay poor for at least a month.

Profit margins from products including ethylene and propylene - which are used to make plastics - were already weak and have shrunk further since the invasion.

The premium for prompt naphtha deliveries to Asia for contracts that are another month out is more than US$30 a barrel, compared with less than US$10 in January. The so-called backwardation is another indicator of anxiety over the extremely tight supply situation.

Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is running crackers at its Mailiao plant at 80 per cent to 85 per cent, three of the traders said.

Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has cut run rates at its facility in Malaysia to below 90 per cent and plans to reduce them further if market conditions deteriorate.

Hanwha Total Petrochemical, Lotte Chemical and LG Chem in South Korea have lowered processing by 10 per cent to 20 per cent, the traders said.

