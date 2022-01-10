Oil rides into 2022 on bullish wave as demand fears fade

LONDON • Oil has started off 2022 with a bang.

A market that was supposed to suffer a ballooning surplus instead surpassed US$80 a barrel last week as global demand shrugs off the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, while a host of supply constraints hit some producers.

With investment banks calling for higher prices, and options contracts invoking the prospect of crude spiralling above US$100, the commodity is threatening to intensify the inflationary pain felt by major consumers.

Such a rally would be bad news for fuel-hungry countries. It would also be a big blow to United States President Joe Biden, who invested a lot of time and effort in jawboning prices lower and orchestrating a global release of strategic petroleum reserves.

"The bullish sentiment has regained the narrative," said Mr Michael Tran, a commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "With improving demand, tightening inventories and questions of Opec's ability to ramp further, the directional arrows of progress point to further optimism."

Movements in the price of oil are felt more keenly and quickly than that of any other commodity because they pass almost immediately into the cost of end-products such as petrol, diesel and jet fuel.

This month, there were riots across Kazakhstan after the government there allowed the price of liquefied petroleum gas - a key road fuel - to surge.

The dynamic means prices will be monitored closely by central banks that are trying to keep a lid on inflation while at the same time fostering economic growth.

In terms of petroleum demand, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its producer-nation allies have signalled they are confident the virus will not derail the recovery, and will continue with their strategy of gradually restoring output halted during the pandemic.

While the group still says it believes markets are tipping back into oversupply, its forecasts for this quarter have turned markedly less pessimistic as supply growth from its rivals disappoints.

The alliance sees an excess of 1.4 million barrels a day in the first quarter, 25 per cent less than its projection a month ago. It anticipates a rebound of 4.2 million barrels a day in global consumption this year, and demand topping 100 million barrels a day by June.

A deep freeze in Canada and the northern US is disrupting oil flows, boosting prices just as American stockpiles decline.

Russia failed to boost oil output last month despite a generous ramp-up in its Opec+ quota, indicating that the country has deployed all of its current available production capacity.

Protests in Kazakhstan have also led to a temporary adjustment in production at the giant Tengiz oil field, the nation's largest.

Likewise, Libya - which managed to pump more than one million barrels a day every month last year - is now producing about 25 per cent less than that, while in Nigeria, flows of the once-key export grade Bonny Light are trickling out with significant delays.

The forward curve for oil has turned more bullish, too. More immediate contracts are commanding larger premiums to later months, an indication that buyers are willing to pay more to secure barrels more quickly.

The physical market in the US is also pointing to increasingly tight supplies - key oil grades have strengthened in recent days as export demand remained steady and the cold weather disrupts supplies.

In options markets, bullish bets on US crude and Brent climbing above US$100 this year and the next rose last week. More than 120,000 lots of US and Brent crude US$100, US$125 and US$150 call options traded last week. In barrel terms, that is the equivalent of more than 60 supertankers full of crude being traded in five days.

Still, roadblocks remain.

China's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the inaugural flare-up in Wuhan may dent demand growth in the world's largest crude importer. And while the Biden-led release of strategic oil reserves has not kept prices down for long, his administration has left the door open to further action if needed.

The threat of the US Federal Reserve raising rates to combat rising inflation could also weigh on oil as it boosts the dollar, which makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

But for now, the market is staying bullish.

Mr Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs Group's head of global research, said in a Bloomberg TV interview that only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can pump more today than they did in January 2020, before the pandemic really hit demand. That could see the oil market tighten over the next three to six months, he said.

Morgan Stanley expects Brent to climb to US$90 a barrel by the third quarter.

BLOOMBERG