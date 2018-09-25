Oil prices at four-year high with no supply boost in sight

LONDON • Oil prices jumped more than 2 per cent to a four-year high yesterday after Saudi Arabia and Russia ruled out any immediate increase in production despite calls by US President Donald Trump for action to raise global supply.

Benchmark Brent crude hit its highest since November 2014 at US$80.94 per barrel, up US$2.14 or 2.7 per cent, before easing to around US$80.75. US light crude was US$1.25 higher at US$72.03.

"This is the oil market's response to Opec's refusal to step up its oil production," said Mr Carsten Fritsch, a commodities analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) leader Saudi Arabia and its biggest oil-producer ally outside the group, Russia, on Sunday effectively rebuffed Mr Trump's demand for moves to cool the market.

"I do not influence prices," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters as Opec and non-Opec energy ministers gathered in Algiers for a meeting that ended with no formal recommendation for any additional supply boost.

Mr Trump last week said Opec "must get prices down now".

"It is now increasingly evident that in the face of producers reluctant to raise output, the market will be confronted with supply gaps in the next three to six months that it will need to resolve through higher oil prices," BNP Paribas oil strategist Harry Tchilinguirian said.

Commodity traders Trafigura and Mercuria yesterday said Brent could rise to US$90 per barrel by Christmas and pass US$100 early next year, as markets tighten once US sanctions against Iran are fully implemented from November.

JPMorgan said US sanctions on Iran could lead to a loss of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), while Mercuria warned that up to two million bpd could be knocked out of the market.

Opec and Russia have been discussing raising output to counter falling supply from Iran, but no decision has been made public yet.

"We expect that those Opec countries with available spare capacity, led by Saudi Arabia, will increase output but not completely offset the drop in Iranian barrels," said Mr Edward Bell, a commodity analyst at Emirates NBD bank.

