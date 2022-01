Oil holds above US$85 as traders focus on stockpile draw, Ukraine

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Oil held above US$85 (S$114) a barrel after industry estimates showed a draw in United States stockpiles and investors tracked tensions over Ukraine.

West Texas Intermediate edged lower in early Asian trading after rallying almost 3 per cent on Tuesday (Jan 25).

The American Petroleum Institute reported US crude stockpiles shrunk by 875,000 barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. If that is confirmed by government figures due later on Wednesday, it would be the eighth decline in the past nine weeks.

President Joe Biden said he would consider personally sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin if he orders an invasion of Ukraine, escalating the US effort to deter the Russian leader from war. A potential conflict carries enormous risks for financial markets, especially energy commodities including gas and oil.

Crude is having a volatile week, losing more than 2 per cent on Monday, then rebounding. Prices remain close to a seven-year high on prospects for a continuation of the strong revival in demand from the pandemic.

A string of Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs Group, have forecast oil will hit US$100 a barrel this year.

Also in focus on Wednesday is the Federal Reserve's first policy-setting meeting of the year. Officials are expected to reaffirm their commitment to containing roaring inflation by ending stimulus and raising interest rates over 2022.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration pressed on with its effort to contain oil and gasoline prices with a loan of 13.4 million barrels of crude from its strategic reserve. The awards were part of a previously announced move.