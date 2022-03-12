Oil extends losses as Russia promises to fulfil supply contracts

BENGALURU • Oil prices settled about 2 per cent lower on Thursday after a volatile session, a day after their biggest daily dive in two years, as Russia pledged to fulfil contractual obligations and some traders said supply disruption concerns were overdone.

Since Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, oil markets have been the most volatile in two years. On Wednesday, global benchmark Brent crude posted its biggest daily decline since April, 2020. Two days earlier, it hit a 14-year high at more than US$139 a barrel.

Brent futures fell US$1.81, or 1.6 per cent, to settle at US$109.33 a barrel after gaining as much as 6.5 per cent earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell US$2.68, or 2.5 per cent, to US$106.02 a barrel, giving up over 5.7 per cent of intraday gains.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting the country, a major energy producer that supplies a third of Europe's gas and 7 per cent of global oil, would continue to meet contractual obligations on energy supplies. But oil from the world's second-largest crude exporter is being shunned over its invasion of Ukraine.

Comments from United Arab Emirates officials sent conflicting signals, adding to the volatility. On Wednesday, Brent slumped 13 per cent after the UAE ambassador to Washington said the No. 3 Opec producer would urge the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries to consider higher output.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei backtracked on the ambassador's statement and said the Opec member is committed to existing agreements with the group to boost output by only 400,000 barrels a day each month.

While the UAE and Saudi Arabia have spare capacity, some other producers in the Opec+ alliance are struggling to meet output targets because of infrastructure under-investment in recent years.

The United States made moves to ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil and seal a nuclear deal with Teheran, which could lead to increased oil supply. The market also anticipates further stockpile releases coordinated by the International Energy Agency and growing US output.

Still, traders refused to call the oil rally over. Some said the recent slump could be due partly to profit-taking, noting that oil has remained up over 15 per cent since the Ukraine invasion.

REUTERS